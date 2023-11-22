Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023
TikTok-Trend InsuJet? Absatzlawine 2024?
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
21.11.23
20:37 Uhr
5,526 Euro
-0,006
-0,11 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.11.2023 | 08:10
Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023
End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
15.11.23129 48964.558 358 049
16.11.23249 17963.7515 884 364
17.11.2399 61364.866 461 308
20.11.2345 00065.032 926 530
21.11.2345 00064.522 903 265
Previous transactions9 158 336
Accumulated to date9 726 61762.08603 795 300

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 24 823 495 shares, corresponding to 1.22% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Attachment

  • NHY Share buyback 21 11 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/38edd868-2268-4fd3-ab37-0535d370f442)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
