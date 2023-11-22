Laguna Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2023) - Maxim Lending, Corp, the "common sense" brokerage firm founded by Brian Jahanbin, has rolled out a home equity line of credit for borrowers who would like to access cash for large expenses. The funding option joins a suite of services, such as VA loans, FHA loans, reverse mortgages, and cash-out refinancing.





Throughout 2023, Maxim Lending, Corp has been expanding across the United States, bringing its financing solutions to people with diverse credit scores. Its mission is to put a key in the hands of every individual who dreams of owning a house and to simplify the loan application process by eliminating jargon and unnecessary complexity. Its innovative offerings, which include its FHA Loan Down Payment Assistance Program and ONE +, have proven so popular with loan applicants that Maxim Lending, Corp recently hired an additional 20 remote/in-house mortgage loan officers. They join a national team of professionals who are passionate about treating customers as people, not numbers.

Now Maxim Lending, Corp is coming alongside applicants who would like to use their homes' equity to receive cash for debt consolidation and home improvement projects.

Brian Jahanbin explains, "A HELOC, or home equity line of credit, essentially allows you to borrow against the value of your home, typically up to 85%. It can be an excellent option if you have significant expenses, such as an addition to your house or high-interest loans."

He suggests that anyone who is considering a HELOC reach out to Maxim Lending, Corp for more information. "There is a lot to consider before you apply for a home equity line of credit, and we can help you sort through all the details," he says. "We will provide you with accurate, easy-to-understand information so that you feel more confident and can make the right choice for yourself."





Maxim Lending, Corp is a full-service brokerage firm founded by Brian Jahanbin. It assists loan applicants nationwide, is licensed in multiple states, and offers conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, hard money, and NQM loans.

For more information about Maxim Lending, Corp and its loans for investment properties and for borrowers with credit scores as low as 500, please visit www.maximlending.net or contact:

