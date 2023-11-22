Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Setzen Sie jetzt auf die wohl spektakulärste Lithium-Story Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
22.11.23
08:04 Uhr
1,234 Euro
-0,024
-1,91 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2441,28409:19
Dow Jones News
22.11.2023 | 08:31
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
22 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 21 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.280     GBP1.114 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.250     GBP1.094 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.261097    GBP1.102006

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,286,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
577       1.280         XDUB      08:27:36      00067828872TRLO0 
6285       1.280         XDUB      08:27:36      00067828871TRLO0 
3048       1.264         XDUB      09:57:38      00067831992TRLO0 
2300       1.264         XDUB      09:57:38      00067831991TRLO0 
711       1.264         XDUB      09:57:38      00067831990TRLO0 
2162       1.264         XDUB      12:43:06      00067836459TRLO0 
6581       1.262         XDUB      13:22:41      00067837827TRLO0 
4354       1.260         XDUB      13:58:48      00067838951TRLO0 
2103       1.260         XDUB      14:01:06      00067839099TRLO0 
429       1.256         XDUB      14:50:00      00067842141TRLO0 
4600       1.256         XDUB      14:50:00      00067842140TRLO0 
1444       1.256         XDUB      14:50:00      00067842139TRLO0 
6816       1.250         XDUB      15:05:54      00067843124TRLO0 
3161       1.256         XDUB      15:51:00      00067845228TRLO0 
359       1.256         XDUB      15:51:00      00067845227TRLO0 
87        1.256         XDUB      15:51:00      00067845226TRLO0 
2483       1.256         XDUB      15:59:00      00067845586TRLO0 
2500       1.256         XDUB      15:59:00      00067845585TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6042       111.40        XLON      08:27:36      00067828873TRLO0 
6000       111.20        XLON      09:36:40      00067831160TRLO0 
281       111.20        XLON      09:36:40      00067831161TRLO0 
5028       110.60        XLON      09:57:38      00067831987TRLO0 
822       110.60        XLON      09:57:38      00067831988TRLO0 
128       110.60        XLON      09:57:38      00067831989TRLO0 
5963       110.20        XLON      12:36:07      00067836339TRLO0 
5806       109.80        XLON      14:01:06      00067839098TRLO0 
3945       109.60        XLON      14:50:00      00067842142TRLO0 
742       109.60        XLON      14:50:00      00067842143TRLO0 
1167       109.60        XLON      14:50:00      00067842144TRLO0 
6011       109.60        XLON      14:50:00      00067842145TRLO0 
1358       109.40        XLON      14:50:00      00067842146TRLO0 
3109       109.40        XLON      15:36:59      00067844464TRLO0 
72        109.40        XLON      15:59:00      00067845584TRLO0 
2153       109.40        XLON      15:59:00      00067845587TRLO0 
1373       109.40        XLON      16:01:01      00067845678TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  286405 
EQS News ID:  1778803 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1778803&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.