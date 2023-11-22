DJ Interim results

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Interim results 22-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures Plc ("Molten Ventures", "the Group" or the "Company") INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023 Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing disruptive, high growth digital technology businesses, today announces its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 September 2023. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- GBP1,299m* Gross Portfolio Value (31 March 2023: GBP1,371m) -- GBP1,124m Net Assets (31 March 2023: GBP1,194m) -- 735p NAV per share (31 March 2023: 780p) -- -4%* Gross Portfolio fair value movement (six months to 30 September 2022: -12%) -- GBP17m Cash invested in the period by the Company, and a further GBP35m from the managed EIS/VCT funds (six months to 30 September 2022: GBP112m from Molten Ventures and GBP17m from the managed EIS/VCT funds) -- GBP25m Consolidated Group cash (31 March 2023: GBP23m Company cash), and a further GBP40m available to invest from the managed EIS/VCT funds (31 March 2023: GBP48m) -- GBP33m Cash proceeds from realisations (six months to 30 September 2022: GBP13m) -- <1% Operating costs (net of fee income) continue to be substantially less than the targeted 1% of period-end NAV (31 March 2023: 1%) -- -GBP72m Loss after tax (loss after tax for the six months to 30 September 2022: -GBP155m) -- GBP150m Debt facility (GBP90m drawn at 30 September 2023) *The above figures contain alternative performance measures ("APMs") - see Note 24 for reconciliation of APMs to IFRS measures. See the Glossary below for defined terms. PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS -- Five primary investments made with a combined funding of GBP2 million; GBP2 million in seven companies for follow-on deals, with a further GBP8 million invested in Fund of Funds ("FoF") and GBP5 million in Earlybird. -- Committed to four new seed funds via our Fund of Funds programme, bringing the overall Fund of Funds portfolio to 79 funds. -- Portfolio remains well funded with more than GBP467 million of capital raised by its investee companies in the last 12 months, of which over 85% have been by higher or equivalent valuations, and over 80% of the Core having more than 12 months of cash runway, and over 50% having more than 24 months cash runway (based on existing budgets and growth plans). -- Forecast weighted average revenue growth of our Core Portfolio of 57% in the 2023 calendar year and forecast to be 50% for the 2024 calendar year. -- Core Portfolio average forecast gross profit margins of 68% for the 2023 calendar year compared to 70% for the 2022 calendar year. -- Further progress made with our ESG roadmap, including our second CDP climate change disclosure and providing financial and strategic support to portfolio companies in measuring, managing and offsetting their carbon emissions. Martin Davis, CEO at Molten Ventures, commented: "In the period, Molten has continued to back some of the most exciting, disruptive technology companies in Europe amid challenging conditions for the sector and an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Our platform was built to operate and invest through the cycle, and our focus now is on positioning ourselves to capture exceptional opportunities at attractive valuations in what is increasingly a buyers' market for venture capital". Results presentation A live webcast of the presentation including Q&A will be held today at 9.00am for analysts and will be available on https://brrmedia.news/Molten_HY24. Conference call details for the Q&A are available via Powerscourt. Enquiries: Molten Ventures plc Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) Numis Securities Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Charlotte Craigie Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Powerscourt Public relations +44 (0)7970 246 725 Elly Williamson / +44 (0)7880 744 379 Nick Hayns molten@powercourt-group.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 74 companies, 17 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised GBP520m to 30 September 2023.

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

CEO's review

Overview

In the six months to September 2023, Molten has continued to develop and invest in disruptive, high-growth technology companies and, in doing so, supporting the founders and entrepreneurs seeking to invent the future here in Europe. In the period, Molten has continued to be impacted by market pressures driven by ongoing global macroeconomic instability, high levels of inflation and rising interest rates. We believe that much of the impact of this ongoing uncertainty on both public and private valuations was factored in during the previous financial year, though these circumstances still affected valuations in the first half.

While we are disappointed to report a small decline in gross portfolio value in the period, our long-held and consistent approach to valuations has enabled Molten to demonstrate relative resilience. Having acted quickly at the onset of the downturn in early 2022, we are now seeing evidence of greater stability in our valuations, and we anticipate further stabilisation, and in parts, recovery. Our focus for both Molten and our portfolio is on disciplined capital allocation, positioning ourselves to capture exceptional opportunities as the valuation environment stabilises. Our seasoned investment team, who have collectively worked through many previous cycles, have first-hand knowledge of the challenges facing technology companies in a downturn and have the experience to support founders who are, in some instances, facing very difficult decisions.

The underlying commercial performance of our portfolio continues to be very strong, with signs of improved market comparables. While the nature of venture capital leads to a degree of risk, it is important to view the performance of the portfolio as a whole and also to focus across market cycles. Our well diversified portfolio, with 74 companies across four sectors, is triaged across different stages and technology sub-sectors, and we remain confident in its overall potential.

As venture capitalists we can do some of our best work in down markets and we have continued to identify attractive investment opportunities, particularly at the early stages. While the market environment for the technology ecosystem remains challenging, historically, some of the most innovative and commercially successful companies have been founded during similar periods of adversity. Data from previous downturns suggests that investments made in technology businesses during periods of economic crisis have historically generated some of the strongest returns for VC investors.

Against this backdrop, we believe that the investments that we have continued to make both into our platform and our team, together with the thesis-led, sectoral investment approach, mean that we are well positioned to withstand the current challenges. Our management teams at both the Group level and within the investment team remain stable. In September 2023, we appointed Lara Naqushbandi as a Non-Executive Director, and last week announced the appointment of our new Chair, Laurence Hollingworth, effective from 2 January 2024. Both appointments add further expertise to our Board and Board committees.

Finally, we have continued to build on our third-party assets strategy, for example through the launch of our Irish-focused co-investment. Our third-party assets strategy is an increasingly important part of our business, which is building out capital from other private sources to invest alongside the public balance sheet and derive income from this in the form of management fees.

Broader market environment

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)