

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L) reported that its fiscal year profit before tax declined to 156.8 million pounds from 175.1 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 47.9 pence compared to 52.5 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 186.9 million pounds from 180.3 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 60.5 pence compared to 57.2 pence.



For the year ended 30 September 2023, revenue was 1.75 billion pounds compared to 1.62 billion pounds, previous year.



The Board declared a final dividend of 22.6 pence per share, resulting in a full year dividend of 30.8 pence. The final dividend for 2023 will be paid on 7 February 2024 to shareholders on record as of 22 December 2023.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken