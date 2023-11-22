LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered Genus plc (GNS.L), an animal genetics company on Wednesday said that group adjusted profit before tax for the financial year 2024 is currently expected to be in-line with market expectations. The company which operates through three segments viz Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development expects phasing to be second-half weighted.
The group-compiled consensus estimate for fiscal 2024 actual adjusted profit before tax is 73.0 million pounds and is based upon the average of 6 analyst estimates that were collated on or around 3 November 2023
PIC trading in the period has been robust with year-on-year growth in both volumes and royalty revenues, the company added.
