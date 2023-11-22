If Skadeförsäkring (If), the leading property and casualty insurer in the Nordic region, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that If has selected Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power its core systems, rationalise business and IT processes, adapt to changing market demands, and deliver more value to its partners and customers.

"We chose Guidewire for our partner-related automotive business to enable a higher flexibility and shorter time to market when it comes to new concepts and product launches," said Andreas Hörberg, Head of Mobility. "Our vision is to use Guidewire across the If markets to reach greater efficiency and stability."

"We are happy with the commitment Guidewire is showing to the European P&C market and are excited to explore and leverage Guidewire's investments in Guidewire Cloud as a platform supporting our long-term focus on providing excellent customer and partner experiences," added Anders Nilsson, CTO.

"If is known for their ability to leverage scale and capabilities across the Nordics and Baltics, underpinned by a focus on the continuous improvement of its operations," said Will McAllister, managing director EMEA, Guidewire. "We're delighted they have chosen Guidewire as they transform their business to meet changing industry demand and strengthen their offering to partners and customers with attractive and competitive tailored insurance solutions."

About If

If is the leading property and casualty insurer in the Nordic region, with over 3.7 million customers in the Nordic and Baltic countries. If offers a full range of P&C insurance solutions and services to a broad customer base, from private individuals to large corporate customers.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

