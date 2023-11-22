Blackford Partners With Oxipit to Expand Chest X-Ray AI Solution Offering

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackford, the pioneering strategic radiology AI platform and solutions provider, today announced a partnership with AI medical imaging company Oxipit. The agreement will bring innovative Oxipit's chest x-ray products to Blackford's enterprise AI platform.



Blackford provides healthcare professionals access to an extensive portfolio of 100+ radiology and operational AI applications designed to drive clinical efficiency and improve patient outcomes. This partnership will integrate Oxipit's chest x-ray application Quality with the Blackford Platform, providing radiologists a proactive 'always on AI assistant' to act as a second reader and to flag potential missed findings.

"Blackford is constantly looking to enhance our AI portfolio and the solutions we can offer healthcare providers to help enhance clinical efficiency and decision making," said Ben Panter, Founder and CEO of Blackford. "Oxipit is a leader in the chest x-ray AI field and we are delighted to partner with them to expand the depth of our portfolio and provide more benefits to clinicians and patients worldwide."

The Oxipit Quality application analyzes medical images and radiologist reports to check for missed findings. If Quality detects a clinically significant finding not mentioned in the radiologist report, it flags the case and notifies the radiologist to take another look.

The application uses Oxipit's advanced AI capabilities and natural language processing to cross-reference radiologist report findings with the ones identified by AI. It offers a seamless unobtrusive approach to prevent clinically significant pathologies, especially in the cases of subtle secondary findings.

"Reducing reporting backlogs or boosting diagnostic accuracy, Oxipit products have already proven themselves in radiology departments all over the world. Oxipit Quality has already proved instrumental in early lung cancer diagnostics. In clinical product deployments and validation trials with AstraZeneca and Mahajan Imaging, missed nodule findings comprise more than 70% of all Quality cases," said Oxipit CEO Gediminas Peksys. "The partnership with Blackford will provide us with an additional commercial foothold for customers to discover our innovative tools and enable the future of diagnostic imaging."

Founded in 2017, Oxipit currently offers ChestEye CAD for triage, pathology localization and preliminary reporting, Quality for preventing diagnostic mistakes and ChestLink, the first CE certified autonomous AI application, which can produce final healthy patient reports without any involvement from a human radiologist.

Oxipit will exhibit at RSNA at booth #3965. Blackford are exhibiting at booth #3951. The RSNA 2023 congress will be held in Chicago, Illinois, on November 26th-30th.

About Blackford

Blackford are pioneers in the radiology AI space, with over a decade of experience working in partnership with leading hospitals and ground-breaking technology providers. We operate as a strategic AI partner, providing access to a tried-and-tested core platform, tailored services, and a portfolio of 100+ applications to help healthcare providers unlock the value of AI and improve patient outcomes.?

Our collaboration and recent arms-length acquisition by Bayer ensures that our customers and partners have the support and long-term security needed to underpin successful AI strategies.

To learn more about Blackford's tailored approach to AI solutions visit www.blackfordanalysis.com, and follow us on Xand LinkedIn.

About Oxipit

Oxipit develops AI applications for diagnostic medical imaging. With a team of award-winning data scientists and medical doctors, the company aims to introduce innovative artificial intelligence breakthroughs to everyday clinical practice.

For more information, contact:

Nick Cole, VP Marketing, Blackford, email: nick.cole@blackfordanalysis.com

Phone: +44 7812164790