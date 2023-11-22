

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Sage Group Plc. (SGE.L) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended 30 September 2023 declined to 211 million pounds or 20.43 pence per share from 260 million pounds or 25.17 pence per share in the previous year.



Annual profit before income tax was 282 million pounds down from 337 million pounds in the prior year.



Statutory operating profit for the year decreased by 14% to 315 million pounds, including one-off gains on business disposals in fiscal year 2022, together with property restructuring and M&A-related charges in fiscal year 2023.



Underlying earnings per share was 31.75 pence per share up from 25.44 pence per share in the prior year.



Revenues for the year were 2.18 billion pounds up from 1.95 billion pounds in the prior year. Statutory total revenue increased by 12% compared to the prior year, reflecting underlying total revenue growth of 10% together with a 2-percentage point foreign exchange tailwind, principally relating to the US Dollar in North America.



The final dividend proposed by the Board is 12.75 pence per share, taking the full year dividend to 19.3 pence, up 5% compared to the prior year.



Looking ahead, the company expects organic total revenue growth in fiscal year 2024 to be broadly in line with fiscal year 2023. Operating margins are expected to trend upwards in fiscal year 2024 and beyond.



Sage Group said that it is commencing a share buyback program of up to 350 million pounds. The program will run from 22 November 2023 and is expected to end no later than 23 April 2024.



