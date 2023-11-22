

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey Plc (JMAT.L), a British chemicals company, on Wednesday reported a decline in earnings for the first-half, amidst lower average precious metal prices, and impairment and restructuring charges of 42 million pounds.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a pre-tax income from continuing operations of 82 million pounds, compared with 188 million pounds, reported for the same period last year.



Underlying pre-tax income from continuing operations moved down to 139 million pounds from previous year's 201 million pounds.



Post-tax profit stood at 63 million pounds or 34.6 pence per share as against last year's 160 million pounds or 87.1 pence per share.



After tax, profit from continuing operations declined to 63 million pounds or 34.6 pence per share versus last year's 150 million pounds or 81.7 pence per share.



Earnings from discontinued operations were zero compared with 10 million pounds a year ago.



Underlying post-tax income from continuing operations stood at 108 million pounds or 59.1 pence per basic share, lesser than previous year's 161 million pounds or 88.2 pence per basic share.



Operating income was at 136 million pounds, compared with 211 million pounds a year ago. Underlying operating earnings also declined to 180 million pounds from 222 million pounds in 2022.



Reported operating earnings from PGM Services stood at 77 million pounds, compared with 125 million pounds in 2022.



Sales at PGM Services fell to 230 million pounds from previous year's 282 million pounds.



Major impairment and restructuring charges were 42 million pounds, up from last year's 9 million pounds.



Johnson Matthey recorded revenue of 6.531 billion pounds, lesser than 7.328 billion pounds a year ago.



The company will pay an interim dividend of 22 pence per share, unchanged from last year's 22 pence per share. The interim will be paid on February 6, 2024 to shareholders on the register as of December 1, 2023.



Looking ahead, the company said: 'For 2023-24, the outlook for underlying performance has improved and we now expect at least high single digit growth in operating performance at constant precious metal prices and constant currency (previously at least mid single digit). This is underpinned by transformation benefits of c.£55 million in the year.'



Johnson Matthey added that at current foreign exchange rates, translational foreign exchange movements for the year ending March 31, 2024 are expected to adversely impact underlying operating profit by around 15 million pounds.



Further, despite a recent stabilization in precious metal prices, it remains difficult for the company to predict how they may develop. Assuming prices remain at their current level for the remainder of 2023-24, the firm expects an adverse impact of around 80 million pounds on the full-year operating performance.



