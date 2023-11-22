

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L), a provider of clean water and wastewater treatment services, Wednesday reported profit before tax of 70.7 million pounds for the first half, lower than 104.7 million pounds in the comparable period last year, primarily due to losses on financial instruments.



The company had a loss of 4.1 million pounds on financial instruments compared with a gain of 29.7 million pounds a year ago.



Net profit declined to 51.6 million pounds or 20.4p per share from 78.8 million pounds or 31.3p per share last year.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were 74.8 million pounds or 29.6p per share, slightly lower than 75 million pounds or 29.8p per share last year.



Group turnover, however, increased 9.7% to 1.165 billion pounds from 1.062 billion pounds in the previous year driven by higher revenues in Regulated Water and Waste Water business



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 46.74 pence per share, to be paid on January 10 to shareholders of record on December 1.



For the full year, the company said its outlook for turnover of 2.15 billion pounds - 2.20 billion pounds remains unchanged.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA, excluding property, for the year is expected to be 64 million pounds lower than the previous year.



