DJ Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc (CNAA LN) Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 140.3069 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1428020 CODE: CNAA LN ISIN: FR0011720911 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAA LN Sequence No.: 286421 EQS News ID: 1778951 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1778951&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2023 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)