Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.4699 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7603497 CODE: LESU LN ISIN: LU1792117696 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESU LN Sequence No.: 286498 EQS News ID: 1779105 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 22, 2023 03:13 ET (08:13 GMT)