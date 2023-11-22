DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.3168 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36261311 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 286563 EQS News ID: 1779237 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1779237&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2023 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)