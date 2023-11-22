DJ Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCT LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2023 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.1636 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6096241 CODE: IQCT LN ISIN: LU2023679256 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCT LN Sequence No.: 286577 EQS News ID: 1779265 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 22, 2023 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)