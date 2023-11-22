

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical Plc. (HLCL.L), a property investment and development company, Wednesday reported that its first-half loss after tax was 93.1 million pounds, compared to last year's profit of 17.2 million pounds, primarily due to revaluation losses.



IFRS basic loss per share was 75.8 pence, compared to earnings of 14.1 pence a year ago. EPRA earnings per share were 1.1 pence, down from 4.8 pence in the previous year.



Net asset value went down 17.5 percent to 502.3 million pounds from 608.7 million pounds as of March 31.



Revenue declined to 19.22 million pounds from last year's 23.46 million pounds.



Further, citing the reduced earnings, the Board has maintained its interim Dividend at 3.05 pence per share. The dividend will be payable on January 12.



In London, Helical plc shares were trading at 224.50 pence, down 2.39 percent.



