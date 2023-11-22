

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH), a provider of building materials solutions, Wednesday said it decided to sell its lime operations in Europe to SigmaRoc plc for approximately $1.1 billion.



This consists of 16 operating locations across Ireland, the UK, Germany, Czech Republic and Poland that had brought in sales of nearly $610 million and EBITDA of about $137 million in 2022.



The company said the transaction will be completed in three phases- the first one in early 2024 that includes the Group's lime operations in Germany, Czech Republic and Ireland, and the remaining phases in 2024 comprising operations in the UK and Poland.



'The proceeds from the divestment will provide us with significant additional capital allocation opportunities to deliver further growth and value creation for our shareholders,' said Albert Manifold, Chief Executive of CRH.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken