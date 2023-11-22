• The skincare firm Natura Bissé is set to close 2023 with a revenue of 100 million euros and aims to double its presence in Europe over the next 3 years.

• Arch Amenities Group will close the year with a revenue of 200 million dollars within their spa vertical and aims to become an authority in Europe in 2024 as a consulting and management group.

Natura Bissé Arch Amenities Group Europe have announced a formal collaboration to increase their collective presence in the luxury spa sector across the EU and the United Kingdom. The agreement fosters strategic and complementary growth opportunities for both brands, which will reference each other, capitalizing on the well-established reputation of the Natura Bissé brand, its professional and retail skincare products and services and Arch Amenities Group's experience in managing and operating pre-eminent luxury wellness centers and spas.

The Spanish skincare firm, Natura Bissé, currently has a presence in more than 450 spa hotels around the world-35% of which are located in Europe-and is set to close the year with a total revenue of 100 million euros. With its headquarters in Barcelona, 82% of the company's sales are recorded abroad, with the Unites States and China being its primary markets, followed by Spain. Over the next 3 years, Europe will become the company's strategic focus with the aim of doubling its multi-channel presence in this region.

For its part, Arch Amenities Group and its 3800 employees currently manage over 430 properties around the world. Private clubs, fitness centers, commercial and residential spaces and, of course, hotels place their trust in the Group's extensive experience. Among the hotel groups in their portfolio of clients are big names like Waldorf Astoria, Four Seasons and The Ritz-Carlton, who are also partners of Natura Bissé across the world.

Natura Bissé has been part of Arch Amenities Group's Preferred Vendor Program since early 2023, connecting the Natura Bissé product suite to a host of renowned U.S.-based spas and wellness spaces such as the Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort or the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC.

Today this partnership adopts a new character as a "non-exclusive strategic agreement" in Europe, at a time when the hospitality sector is seeing increased demand for elevated wellness experiences. Proof of this comes from data in a recent report from the Global Wellness Institute, which highlights consistent 12% annual growth in the wellbeing market since 2020 and forecasts a further 52% growth by 2027.

"This strategic agreement represents a step-change in the way both leading brands address the changing needs of the European market and reinforces our collective commitment to offer unlimited innovation, inspiration as a pillar of growth and bespoke agile solutions. That is why I'm convinced that our collaboration with Arch Amenities Group Europe will allow us to expand our presence in first-class spas and wellbeing centers," says Verónica Fisas, CEO at Natura Bissé Group.

"Partnering with Natura Bissé in Europe to develop spas is an ideal fit for Arch as we grow our presence in Europe. As one of the most celebrated luxury skincare brands in the world, our strategic collaboration with Natura Bissé allows us to extend our proven expertise in developing and managing luxury wellness spaces to bring guests an unparalleled experience powered by great products, outstanding hospitality and elevated service," says Barry Goldstein, CEO at Arch Amenities Group.

ABOUT ARCH AMENITIES GROUP

Arch Amenities Group, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of hospitality management and consulting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels, spas and private clubs and recreation spaces worldwide. Arch provides daily management services as well as feasibility studies, planning and design consultancy as well as recruiting, pre-opening and sustaining strategy and support. Arch is a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners.

ABOUT NATURA BISSÉ

Natura Bissé is a globally renowned luxury skincare company. Founded in Barcelona in 1979, Natura Bissé fuses pioneering technology with the most delicate human touch in order to listen and adapt to the differing needs of each and every client.

The constant pursuit of excellence has earned Natura Bissé numerous awards, notably recognition for being the "World's Best Spa Brand" for four consecutive years (2018-2021).

With presence in 40 countries, Natura Bissé continues to expand around the world throughout the most distinguished luxury retailers and best-in-class spas.

In 2008 the brand helped establish the Ricardo Fisas Natura Bissé Foundation to contribute to the well-being of people in vulnerable situations. To support the Foundation's initiatives, Natura Bissé has three fundraising lines of hotel toiletries.

