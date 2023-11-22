Meet Business Worldwide Magazines '20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch' Award Winners 2023

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) today revealed the top 20 companies to look out for this year and next. That's because they are the winners of the magazine's '20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch' Awards.

Now in it is fifth year and open to both new and existing companies, the Awards seek nominations from peers, colleagues, customers and employees of firms and small set-ups which have come up with an innovative concept.

This innovation could be in terms of the products or services that a company is offering. Conversely it could be an innovative customer delivery option, a never-tried-before marketing concept, or a revolutionary staff bonus scheme. In other words, the innovation wasn't just restricted to physical goods or services, but could also prove to be intangible.

Regardless of which direction the innovation is in, the main point being that it has brought the company future success and recognition. To the extent that the company is regarded as a disrupter within its sector. Those sectors included Life Sciences, Technology and Renewables, as well as Banking, Accountancy and Retail. Commercial companies far outweighed the field, but nominations also came for companies in both the Public and Third sectors.

BWM spokesperson Robert Weinberg said he was 'overawed' by the standard of the nominations. He also wanted to thank everyone who had made the effort to send in a nomination (without which the Awards would not be such a success).

Mr Weinberg added: "My congratulations goes to every single winner of these Awards. We love being proved wrong here at BWM when, like the rest of the world, we don't believe there is a better or more efficient way to do things.

But more than that, we sincerely hope that winning one of our Awards is a testament to the exceptional quality of these companies. We wish them continued success and prosperity in the future."

Nominations for the BWM 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch Award came from across the globe, including Australia, Europe, Scandinavia, the Middle East and America.

Find out the names of the award-winning companies and why they impressed the BWM judging panel, click here: https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-2023-winners/

