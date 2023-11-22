Anzeige
HUAWEI TECHOLOGIES CO., LTD.: Huawei unveils joint fellowship with ITU, makes strides in digital inclusion

90 million people connected under Huawei's pledge to ITU's Partner2Connect Digital Coalition

DONGGUAN, China, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei announced it has already brought connectivity to 90 million people in remote regions in nearly 80 countries following its pledge to the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) Partner2Connect (P2C) Digital Coalition. The announcement was made as part of Huawei's first progress report since it joined the Coalition last year.

Dr. Liang Hua, Chairman of the Board of Huawei, made the announcement at the company's 2023 Sustainability Forum, which is themed "Thriving Together with Tech: Realizing Sustainable Development." The event also brought together Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the Secretary-General of ITU; Jeffrey Sachs, President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and Commissioner of the UN Broadband Commission for Development; as well as representatives from telecommunications ministries and regulators, including some from Pakistan and Ghana. Attendees explored how digital infrastructure can better drive sustainable development and help build a greener and more inclusive intelligent world.

"Next-generation digital infrastructure, like connectivity and computing power, are as vital to driving socio-economic development as our physical infrastructure, just like roads. This new infrastructure will be crucial to sustainable development for all of society," Dr. Liang said. "Computing is a core driver of productivity in the digital economy. Faster rollout of computing infrastructure will help speed up digital transition in many industries, and promote deeper integration of the digital and real economies. This can further promote global economic stability and sustainable development."

Speakers from Huawei and ITU gave speeches

Further adding to Dr. Liang's comment, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the Secretary-General of ITU, said: "Let's not choose between tech and sustainable development. We need both! Let's thrive together with tech. Let's build a digital future that advances progress for people and planet."

Huawei firmly believes digital talent is key to future technological innovation. To foster more widespread digital engagement and develop future leaders, the company has deepened its partnership with ITU by launching a fellowship called "ITU Generation Connect Young Leadership Programme in Partnership with Huawei".

The fellowship will be open for applications early next year, and will last three years. Each year, 30 young visionaries (aged 18-28) from around the world will receive support in their projects to use digital technology to drive community development.

Jeff Wang, President of Huawei's Public Affairs and Communications Department, noted: "Huawei is proud to partner with ITU for this important cause, and to see young visionaries making a tangible impact for digital inclusion all across the world. The support that participants will receive includes financial contributions to their projects, mentoring from ITU and Huawei experts, and opportunities to participate in joint events."

"Through ITU and Huawei's joint efforts, young people will learn, contribute and lead in the digital world," said Dr Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of ITU's Telecommunication Development Bureau. "Digital is a prerequisite for accelerating the achievement of the SDGs. We want youth to push the envelope on the evolving global digital ecosystem and make their transformative contributions. I thank Huawei for this great partnership, and I look forward to seeing the global impact of this innovative project."

The P2C Coalition, launched by ITU, fosters meaningful connectivity and digital transformation globally, prioritizing remote communities in countries and regions that lack digital access. Huawei signed the global commitment last year, setting goals to bring connectivity to about 120 million people in remote areas in more than 80 countries by 2025. So far, Huawei has provided 2,066 training opportunities in the ITU's first P2C partner country Cambodia, in collaboration with local ministries and universities.

https://www.huawei.com/en/news/2023/11/huaweiitu-p2c

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2283514/image_5019648_26726990.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-unveils-joint-fellowship-with-itu-makes-strides-in-digital-inclusion-301995720.html

