

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC.L), ahead of its Capital Markets event on Wednesday, said it is focused on core business and set to increase production and lower costs from 2024.



For fiscal 2024, production is expected to be 343,000-360,0000 gold equivalent ounces. The 2024 All-in sustaining costs or AISC target is $1,510-$1,550 per gold equivalent ounce.



The company previously expected attributable production of 289,000-303,0000 gold equivalent ounces.



In 2025, the production is set to rise to 340,000-375,000 gold equivalent ounces. AISC is set to reduce to $1,300-$1,400/oz per gold equivalent ounce in 2025.



Eduardo Landin, Chief Executive Officer, stated that its newly focused precious metal business, based around core assets, is forecast to deliver both production growth and cost reductions over the next few years.



Landin said, 'With our Inmaculada mine providing a solid and sustainable base for the long-term, we are excited by the prospect of first production in the next few months from our new Mara Rosa mine in Brazil and also by the potential at the new Royropata deposit in southern Peru.'



