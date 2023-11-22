Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023
22.11.2023 | 10:13
Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (WSRI LN) 
Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
22-Nov-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST 
22-Nov-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) 
DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 82.8173 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44609246 
CODE: WSRI LN 
ISIN: LU1861134382 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1861134382 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WSRI LN 
Sequence No.:  286634 
EQS News ID:  1779393 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1779393&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2023 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

