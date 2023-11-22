Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.11.2023 | 10:00
Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS

NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS (reg nr11421437, address Rääma 31, Pärnu 80044) Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders was held on Wednesday, 22th of November 2023 in Nordic Fibreboard AS office, at Rääma 31, Pärnu.

The extraordinary general meeting started at 10.00 and ended at 10:10

At the meeting 2,592,775 votes were present which represent 57,63% of share capital, meaning the Extraordinary General Meeting was competent to pass resolutions.

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting:

1. Changes in the Supervisory Board

(1) recall Aigar Kallas from the Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS.

(2) confirm Torfinn Losvik as a new Supervisory Board Member for five (5) years from the adoption of the decision.


The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 2,592,775, wich is 100,00% of registered votes.

The minutes of the shareholders' meeting are only available in Estonian https://group.nordicfibreboard.com/et/investor/erakorraline-kooseolek


Enel Äkke
Member of Management Board
Phone: + 372 55 52 5550
E-mail: group@nordicfibreboard.com


