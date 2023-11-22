

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were slightly higher on Wednesday despite the latest FOMC minutes offering no indication of possible rate cuts.



Hamas and Israel have agreed to a Qatar-mediated pause in fighting, helping ease Middle East tensions.



The deal includes the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails in exchange for 50 people held captive by Hamas in Gaza since the armed group that rules the enclave stormed southern Israel on October 7.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 31 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,260 after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Retail company Casino Group fell 1.3 percent after warning of likely 2023 losses for its core French business.



