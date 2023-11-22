

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Smart mobility provider Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) Wednesday announced the winning 12-year framework contract to equip 2 RER lines in the Île-de-France region with the latest NExTEO signalling technology. The contract is worth 300 million euro and is for a new train automation, control and supervision system.



Alstom said its Urbalis signalling technology will help infrastructure managers and transport operators to improve the performance and punctuality of trains on the RER1 B and RER D lines in the Île-de-France region.



The new NExTEO solution is a CBTC2 signalling solution that forms part of an overall strategy to modernise and optimise the infrastructure of these two Express Lines. The company said the new contract will meet the ever-increasing ridership by ensuring greater reliability of train passages in the common tunnel between Gare du Nord and Châtelet-les-Halles stations.



Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom France said, 'With this new contract, Alstom will equip a total of 350 trains and 100 kilometres of these 2 RER lines, which are among the busiest in the Île-de-France region.'



