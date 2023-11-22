Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023
PR Newswire
22.11.2023 | 12:12
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 22

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 21-November-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

436.34p

INCLUDING current year revenue

440.09p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 21-November-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

345.20p

INCLUDING current year revenue

350.76p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 21-November-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

282.84p

INCLUDING current year revenue

282.84p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 21-November-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

183.77p

INCLUDING current year revenue

183.77p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 21-November-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

109.94p

INCLUDING current year revenue

111.10p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 21-November-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

149.12p

INCLUDING current year revenue

150.83p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


