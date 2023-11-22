

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI, the developer of highly popular generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, announced that it has reached a deal with ousted CEO Sam Altman to reinstate his position.



In a post on X platform, OpenAI said, 'We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this.'



Altman was ousted last Friday by the Board as CEO of the artificial intelligence startup he co-founded, saying that the CEO was not consistently candid in his communications. After Altman's exit, OpenAI's President and co-founder Greg Brockman also left the company in protest.



Following this, majority of OpenAI employees threatened to quit if Altman was not reinstated.



Meanwhile, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Corp., OpenAI's largest investor, informed that he was not given any explanation.



Altman subsequently agreed to join Microsoft to lead its new advanced AI research team. Nadella in a blog post on late Sunday announced that Altman and Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining the tech major to lead its new advanced AI research team.



Following the latest news, Altman wrote on X platform, 'i love openai, and everything i've done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya's support, i'm looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with msft.'



Further, Nadella stated that they are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board, as it is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance.



'Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring OAI continues to thrive and build on its mission. We look forward to building on our strong partnership and delivering the value of this next generation of AI to our customers and partners,' he said.



