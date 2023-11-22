Taiwan Investor Relation Institute (TIRI): Global IR Experts Confluence in Taiwan: Annual TIRI Summit and International Forum for Leading Insights

TAIPEI, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Investor Relations Institute (TIRI) hosted its annual conference and international forum on the 16thNov. 2023. This year's event featured the participation of representatives from six international Investor Relations (IR) associations: the United States (NIRI: Matthew D. Brusch), Italy (AIR: Riccardo Fava), Hong Kong (HKIRA: Eva Chan), Belgium (BIRA: Wim Allegaert), Germany (DIRK: Patrick Kofler), and Singapore Listed Companies (SGListCos: Matthew Song). The gathering took place in Taipei, fostering a collaborative exchange among global IR professionals. Vice Premier of the Executive Yuan, Cheng Wen-Tsan, delivered the opening address at the conference, extending a warm welcome to representatives from various countries. He expressed anticipation for increased collaboration and exchange between Taiwan's capital market and the international arena. The annual conference and international forum saw representatives from various countries sharing the latest global Investor Relations (IR) practices. Additionally, the 2nd TIRI Awards were presented, recognizing excellence with awards for the 'Best Investor Relations Company' and 'Outstanding Investor Relations Professional.'

TIRI Chairman, Jonny Kuo, emphasized the significance of Investor Relations (IR) for listed companies. A well-executed IR strategy and communication not only reflect the company's fair market value but also contribute to the soundness of the shareholder structure. Through comprehensive financial reporting and regular updates on industry outlook during well-organized briefings, actively establishing transparent and robust communication bridges with investors becomes a crucial element for companies seeking to enhance corporate governance and ESG practices. By engaging in regular interactions and feedback with investors, companies can gain insights into market demands and promptly adjust strategies and directions to respond to rapid market changes.

Chairman Jonny Kuo expressed that this year marks not only the fifth anniversary of TIRI's establishment but also the 2nd TIRI Awards. Through the recognition provided by the TIRI Awards, outstanding performance in Investor Relations (IR) by both companies and Investor Relations Officers (IROs) is celebrated as exemplary practice. The TIRI Awards selection criteria are based on results from corporate governance evaluations, average turnover rates, and transaction amounts to identify the shortlisted candidates. Subsequently, institutional investors and media participate in the voting process to determine the winners of the 'Best Investor Relations Company' and 'Outstanding Investor Relations Professional' awards.' In a fair voting mechanism, the TIRI Awards recognize companies and Investor Relations Officers (IROs) with outstanding performance in Investor Relations (IR), characterized by excellent corporate governance evaluations, active participation in capital market transactions, and acknowledgment as benchmarks by institutional investors and the media.

Due to the enthusiastic participation of institutional investors and the media in the voting process, the competition among companies and IROs was highly intense. The final list of winners for the 2nd TIRI Awards is as follows. [Listed Mega Cap] Best Company: TSMC (2330); Best IRO: TSMC (2330), Jeff Su, [Listed Large Cap] Best Company: Sitronix (8016); Best IRO: Sitronix (8016), Tom Huang, [Listed Mid - Small Cap] Best Company: Topoint (8021); Best IRO: Topoint (8021), Charles Chang, [OTC Large Stocks] Best Company: Sensortek Technology (6732); Best IRO: Sensortek Technology (6732), Tom Huang, [OTC Medium-Sized Stocks] Best Company: Sentelic (4945); Best IRO: Sentelic (4945), Helen Hsu.

TIRI facilitated the exchange among IR associations from various countries during this event, marking not only a milestone for Taiwan but also a pioneering initiative in international cross-border collaboration within the field of Investor Relations across global capital markets. In addition to the sharing and exchange during the annual conference and international forum, TIRI, in coordination with representatives from six international IR associations, concurrently met with the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange. This initiative not only provided international representatives with insights into Taiwan's advancements in corporate governance and ESG initiatives but also elucidated the strengths and advantages of Taiwan's capital market. TIRI aims to deepen Taiwan's integration with the international arena in the capital market through exchanges and collaborations with IR associations from various countries.

