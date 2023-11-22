Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023
Setzen Sie jetzt auf die wohl spektakulärste Lithium-Story Europas
WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
22.11.2023 | 12:30
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 22

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 21 November 2023 were:

592.60p Capital only
605.32p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 10,000 Ordinary shares on 14th November 2023, the Company has 95,914,161 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 7,295,703 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


