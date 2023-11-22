

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alternative asset manager Blackstone, Inc. (BX) announced Wednesday that private equity funds managed by its affiliates have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire software company Civica, from private markets firm Partners Group, acting on behalf of its clients.



The Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.



