Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 76,249 of its ordinary shares in the period from November 13, 2023, up to and including November 17, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading venue November 13, 2023 3650 160.3168 INET November 13, 2023 1215 160.2656 BATS November 13, 2023 9303 160.3562 XDOT November 13, 2023 100 160.2100 XPER November 13, 2023 290 160.4811 CHX November 13, 2023 600 160.5017 ARCA November 13, 2023 80 160.5700 NQPX November 13, 2023 1000 160.3400 EDGX November 13, 2023 200 160.2700 EPRL November 13, 2023 511 160.4249 MEMX November 14, 2023 300 164.1733 EPRL November 14, 2023 7688 165.6084 XDOT November 14, 2023 4012 165.7230 INET November 14, 2023 1300 165.3738 EDGX November 14, 2023 1000 165.8080 ARCA November 14, 2023 600 165.9417 MEMX November 14, 2023 500 166.0800 BATS November 14, 2023 100 165.5900 XPER November 15, 2023 2919 164.7211 INET November 15, 2023 8269 164.6547 XDOT November 15, 2023 1064 165.6474 ARCA November 15, 2023 1500 164.7660 EDGX November 15, 2023 1638 165.2288 BATS November 15, 2023 300 164.6333 EPRL November 15, 2023 200 164.7450 NQPX November 15, 2023 98 165.1700 CHX November 15, 2023 402 163.8269 MEMX November 15, 2023 110 164.2191 IEX November 16, 2023 2648 164.3210 INET November 16, 2023 7841 164.3667 XDOT November 16, 2023 801 164.2698 BATS November 16, 2023 1506 164.3776 ARCA November 16, 2023 494 164.5081 MEMX November 16, 2023 1010 164.3872 EDGX November 16, 2023 100 163.8800 NQPX November 16, 2023 100 164.5400 XPER November 17, 2023 5430 165.9665 XDOT November 17, 2023 2939 165.8806 INET November 17, 2023 1203 165.8825 BATS November 17, 2023 900 165.8767 ARCA November 17, 2023 1600 166.0119 EDGX November 17, 2023 728 165.9459 MEMX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,606,423.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,564,759. The figure of 203,564,759 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.

