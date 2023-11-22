Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.11.2023 | 12:54
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMC Exploration Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

IMC Exploration Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 22

THE DIRECTORS OF IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (THE "MARKET ABUSE REGULATION"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT THE INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC

("IMC" or the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALING

DUBLIN: 22 November 2023 - IMC Exploration Group plc (LSE: IMC) announces that Mr Eamon O'Brien, Executive Chairman of the Company, has purchased on-market a total of 650,000 IMC ordinary shares of €0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares") at a volume weighted average price of £0.010385 per Ordinary Share. Further details are provided below.

Following this purchase, Mr O'Brien has a beneficial interest in a total of 19,060,440 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.78% of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Eamon O'Brien

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

IMC Exploration Group plc

b)

LEI

2138006RYVS4BRW33C48

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.001 each

ISIN: IE00B6WC2H62

b)

Nature of the transaction(s)

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.012

£0.0099

£0.00997

£0.0095

£0.0099

£0.0115

£0.009485

100,000

100,000

100,000

50,000

100,000

100,000

100,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

650,000

£0.010385

e)

Date of the transaction(s)

7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 20, 23 November 2023

f)

Place of the transaction(s)

London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

IMC Exploration Group plc

Eamon O'Brien

+353 87 6183024

Kathryn Byrne

+353 85 233 6033

Keith Bayley Rogers & Co. Limited (financial adviser to IMC Exploration Group plc)

Stephen Clayson

stephen.clayson@kbrl.co.uk

+44 (0)7771 871 847

Brinsley Holman

brinsley.holman@kbrl.co.uk

+44 (0)7776 302 228


