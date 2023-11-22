

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output expanded for the second straight month in September, though slightly, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Wednesday.



Construction production advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-on-month in September, much slower than the 2.1 percent rebound in the previous month.



On a yearly basis, construction output remained flat in September after a 0.3 percent drop in August.



On an unadjusted basis, the annual decline in construction production worsened to 3.4 percent in September from 0.3 percent in the prior month.



During the first nine months of 2023, total construction production contracted by 2.0 percent compared to the same period last year.



