Kanpai Labs: UFC Star Ilia Topuria Sheds Light on His Career and More on OverDogs Podcast by Kanpai Media

Ilia Topuria talks to us about his upcoming Title Fight vs Alexander Volkanovski

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / In an engaging new episode of the OverDogs Podcast, UFC sensation Ilia Topuria shares an in-depth look into his career, upcoming bouts, and his mindset as a professional fighter. Joined by hosts "Ice Bagz" (@IceBagz_), Mac Mally (@MacMallyMMA), and UFC fighter Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry), this episode promises an insider's view into the world of professional fighting.





The podcast, known for its candid and in-depth discussions, delves into the gritty details of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), with a particular focus on Mike Perry's upcoming fight on Dec. 2, 2023. This conversation not only highlights the physical and mental preparation involved in such high-stakes matches but also offers fans a unique perspective on the combat sports world.

Ilia Topuria, the featured guest, shares his experiences and anticipations regarding his upcoming fights in the UFC. His insights provide a rare glimpse into the life of a UFC fighter, coupled with reflections on his journey in the sport.

The episode also includes a detailed recap of the interview with Ilia Topuria, where the hosts discuss key takeaways and delve into Mike Perry's fight mindset. This segment is particularly insightful, giving listeners an understanding of the psychological aspects of preparing for a fight.

Fans can catch this episode of the OverDogs Podcast on Kanpai Media's YouTube or watch the full episode here: https://youtu.be/6BoHmkcebG0

