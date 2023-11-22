Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Setzen Sie jetzt auf die wohl spektakulärste Lithium-Story Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.11.2023 | 13:02
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kanpai Labs: UFC Star Ilia Topuria Sheds Light on His Career and More on OverDogs Podcast by Kanpai Media

Ilia Topuria talks to us about his upcoming Title Fight vs Alexander Volkanovski

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / In an engaging new episode of the OverDogs Podcast, UFC sensation Ilia Topuria shares an in-depth look into his career, upcoming bouts, and his mindset as a professional fighter. Joined by hosts "Ice Bagz" (@IceBagz_), Mac Mally (@MacMallyMMA), and UFC fighter Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry), this episode promises an insider's view into the world of professional fighting.

Ilia Topuria talks to us about his upcoming Title Fight vs Alexander Volkanovski.

Ilia Topuria talks to us about his upcoming Title Fight vs Alexander Volkanovski.



The podcast, known for its candid and in-depth discussions, delves into the gritty details of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), with a particular focus on Mike Perry's upcoming fight on Dec. 2, 2023. This conversation not only highlights the physical and mental preparation involved in such high-stakes matches but also offers fans a unique perspective on the combat sports world.

Ilia Topuria, the featured guest, shares his experiences and anticipations regarding his upcoming fights in the UFC. His insights provide a rare glimpse into the life of a UFC fighter, coupled with reflections on his journey in the sport.

The episode also includes a detailed recap of the interview with Ilia Topuria, where the hosts discuss key takeaways and delve into Mike Perry's fight mindset. This segment is particularly insightful, giving listeners an understanding of the psychological aspects of preparing for a fight.

Fans can catch this episode of the OverDogs Podcast on Kanpai Media's YouTube or watch the full episode here: https://youtu.be/6BoHmkcebG0

Don't forget to follow the podcast on Twitter @OverDogsPodcast and @KanpaiPandas for more updates and insights into the world of combat sports.

For media inquiries and further information, contact:

David Nam, Head of Marketing, Kanpai Media David@KanpaiLabs.io

About Kanpai Media: KanpaiMedia.com is the world's leading multimedia platform out of web3, specializing in best and premium story-first content across combat sports, culture, digital collectibles, & various aspects of the Kanpai Pandas ethos through unique show formats, live broadcasts, digital platforms, audio content, and live event experiences.

Contact Information

David Nam
Head of Marketing, Kanpai Pandas | Kanpai Media | Kanpai Collective
david@kanpailabs.io

SOURCE: Kanpai Media

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/808199/ufc-star-ilia-topuria-sheds-light-on-his-career-and-more-on-overdogs-podcast-by-kanpai-media

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.