Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2023) - IberAmerican Lithium Corp. (NEO: IBER) ("IberAmerican" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective at market open on Thursday, November 23, 2023, its common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") will be listed for trading on Cboe Canada under the symbol "IBER.WT.A".

Campbell Becher, Chief Executive Officer of IberAmerican, commented, "The listing of the Warrants provides investors with another avenue to derive value from their securities. As we continue to advance our fully owned Alberta II and Carlota Properties in Spain, we believe IberAmerican is well-positioned to create and deliver significant long-term value to its security holders."

Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share in the capital of IberAmerican at an exercise price of $0.40 until September 1, 2026.

About IberAmerican Lithium Corp.

IberAmerican Lithium Corp. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned Alberta II & Carlota Properties located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain. IberAmerican Lithium's properties are located in a favorable lithium district with world class infrastructure and a supportive and proactive mining jurisdiction.

Additional information on IberAmerican Lithium is available at www.iberamericanlithium.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of IberAmerican Lithium Corp. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in IberAmerican Lithium Corp.'s Filing Statement dated August 31, 2023, which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks include but are not limited to, the risks associated with any value projections for security holders. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and IberAmerican Lithium Corp. disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

