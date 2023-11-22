Rimes Technologies - Data Management Solutions: Boston Partners goes "Live" with Rimes' Matrix investment management platform

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rimes is pleased to announce that Boston Partners has successfully launched the Matrix investment management platform, as its enterprise data warehouse. This initiative has enabled Boston Partners to streamline their data management operations, integrating data from multiple sources for enterprise reporting, business intelligence, historical retention, and distribution to downstream consuming systems.

This complex initiative commenced in January 2023, with the platform officially going live on September 1, 2023. The rapid implementation was carefully orchestrated to ensure a seamless transition, avoiding any disruption to their day-to-day business operations. More recently Boston Partners has extended its relationship with Rimes to rely on their ongoing maintenance of the platform. They recognise the value from working with a trusted partner, delivering a constantly improving managed service.

Stuart Plane, Managing Director and Head of Enterprise Solutions at Rimes, expressed his enthusiasm: "Boston Partners have an outstanding reputation in their industry, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them on this significant project. Our primary focus is to assist them in achieving their technological and business development objectives."

About Rimes

Rimes provides enterprise data management solutions to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we provide our clients with investment intelligence that powers more than 50 trillion in AUM annually. The world's leading institutional investors, asset managers and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology.

About Boston Partners

Boston Partners provides value equity strategies across the capital spectrum for US, non-US and global mandates. These strategies are managed in both long-only and long-short structures, and are offered through a variety of vehicles, including separate accounts, commingled funds and mutual funds.

The Firm is guided by a sensible set of investment tenets that are executed through a disciplined repeatable process, integrating considerations that position portfolios to outperform passively managed indexes over time. Boston Partners serves clients across multiple segments and geographies including global institutions, financial intermediaries, investment consultants and sub-advisory platforms.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boston-partners-goes-live-with-rimes-matrix-investment-management-platform-301995241.html