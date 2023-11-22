

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Deere & Co. (DE) initiated its guidance for net income attributable to the company for the full-year 2024 in a range of $7.75 billion to $8.25 billion.



For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to Deere of $2.37 billion or $8.26 per share, higher than $2.25 million, or $7.44 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Worldwide net sales and revenues edged down 1 percent to $15.41 billion from $15.54 billion in the same quarter last year. Net sales were $13.80 billion, down from $14.35 billion a year ago.



On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $6.85 per share on revenues of $12.45 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



