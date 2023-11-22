Kazakhstan Football Federation Advances The Strategy of The Kazakh Football Development Following San Marino vs. Kazakhstan Match

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / The Kazakhstan Football Federation propels the strategy for the development of Kazakh national football following the San Marino vs. Kazakhstan football match.

On November 17th, a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying football match event was hosted in Astana, showcasing a competition between the home team, Kazakhstan, and the visiting nation, San Marino. As a result of the matchup event, Kazakhstan maintained their pursuit of qualification for the historic 2024 UEFA European Championship with a 3-1 victory over San Marino.

The event showcased that the level of football in Kazakhstan has undeniably reached a fundamentally new stage. Match day was conducted to the highest European standards and in the best traditions of Kazakh hospitality.

Throughout the day, guests had the opportunity to immerse themselves in Kazakh culture with national dances, music, performances featuring legendary folk warriors, batyrs, and the exploration of national cuisine. The event also provided an interactive experience with the 30,000-seat stadium, featuring a DJ on the sidelines and entertainment for the fans.

The event has further highlighted Kazakhstan's significant ongoing investment in football, reinforcing its position as a fully engaged participant in the European sports community. The match stands out as one of the highlights of the ambitious football development strategy, designed to accelerate the country's sports progress.

Kazakhstan remains dedicated to consistently enhancing international relations within the global sports community according to a strategic plan with a significant emphasis on advancing expertise in sports marketing and fostering robust connections with European sports structures.

For further information, visit: kff.kz

YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@KFF_TV

Media Contact

Organization: Kazakhstan Football Federation

Contact Person: Anna Dunaeva

Website: http://kff.kz/

Email: press@kff.kz

City: Astana

Country: Kazakhstan

SOURCE: Kazakhstan Football Federation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/808364/kazakhstan-football-federation-advances-the-strategy-of-the-kazakh-football-development-following-san-marino-vs-kazakhstan-match