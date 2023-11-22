Bradda Head Lithium Limited Announces Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
|Bradda Head Lithium Limited
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Toronto, Canada
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
Li Equities Investments LP and Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Toronto, Canada
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
20/11/2023
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
21/11/2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
10.17%
10.17%
39,739,569
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
11.26%
11.26%
43,989,569
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights ix
% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|VGG154091083
39,739,569
10.17%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
39,739,569
10.17%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Name
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP
6.03%
6.03%
Li Equities Investments LP
4.15%
4.15%
Waratah Advisors GP I Limited
0%
N/A
0%
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.
0%
N/A
0%
2401261 Ontario Inc.
0%
N/A
0%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
N/A
The number and % of voting rights held
N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held
N/A
11. Additional information
Waratah Advisors GP I Limited is the general partner of Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP and has delegated investment management to Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. ("Waratah"), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of 2401261 Ontario Inc.
Holdings in items 7 and 8 of this document are consolidated for both Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP. Please refer to item 9 for a breakdown of holdings by entity.
As of November 20, 2023, Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP own 23,535,515 and 16,204,054 shares, respectively, representing a total percentage ownership of 10.17% based on 390,609,400 issued and outstanding shares.
This notification is being made pursuant to Regulation 25.3 of the issuer's articles of association and pursuant to DTR5.
Place of completion
Toronto, Canada
Date of completion
21/11/2023
