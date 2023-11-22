Bradda Head Lithium Limited Announces Holding(s) in Company

Waratah Advisors GP I Limited is the general partner of Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP and has delegated investment management to Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. ("Waratah"), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of 2401261 Ontario Inc.

Holdings in items 7 and 8 of this document are consolidated for both Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP. Please refer to item 9 for a breakdown of holdings by entity.

As of November 20, 2023, Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP own 23,535,515 and 16,204,054 shares, respectively, representing a total percentage ownership of 10.17% based on 390,609,400 issued and outstanding shares.

This notification is being made pursuant to Regulation 25.3 of the issuer's articles of association and pursuant to DTR5.