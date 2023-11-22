

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - A young staff member of the World Health Organization and her family members have been killed in Israeli bomb attack in Gaza.



Dima Abdullatif Mohammed Alhaj, 29, her husband, their six-month old baby boy, and her two brothers were killed when her parents' house in southern Gaza was bombed on Tuesday, WHO said.



Dima was staying in her parents' house in the south after being evacuated from Gaza City.



More than 50 family and community members sheltering in the same house also reportedly died in the attack.



Dima had been working with WHO since December 2019. She was a patient administrator at the Limb Reconstruction Centre, a critical part of the WHO Trauma and Emergency Team.



The death of Dima and her family is the latest example of civilians being killed in their homes, at their workplaces, in hospitals, while evacuating, or sheltering in schools.



The humanitarian community and UN family have lost more than 107 members since the Israel-Hamas conflict started on October 7. This includes two doctors who were working for MSF and 108 UNRWA officials.



WHO called for urgent ceasefire after an attack on Al-Awda Hospital in Gaza killed three doctors and a patient companion.



As a four-day truce is expected to take effect in the next 24 hours, the Israeli forces continued attacks in the Gaza Strip.



Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that nine people were killed in attacks on the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza on Wednesday morning, and more than 60 others were killed in a another attack targeting the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza.



