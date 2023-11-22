Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2023) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in commercial and community solar, announces that it plans to release its Q3 2023 financial statements after market close on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. UGE international's CEO Nick Blitterswyk and CFO Stephanie Bird will host a live webinar on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00am ET to review the results, recent Company updates, and answer investor questions following the presentation. Investors can register here to access the webinar.

ABOUT UGE

UGE develops, owns, and operates commercial and community solar projects in the US and strategic markets abroad. Our distributed energy solutions deliver cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and consumers with no upfront cost. With over 500MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

For more information, contact UGE at: investors@ugei.com or +1 (917) 720-5685.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, including project backlog, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information involves material assumptions and known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those associated with loss of markets, expected sales, future revenue recognition, the ability to secure appropriate sites, the effect of global and regional economic conditions, equipment supply and pricing, changes in electricity prices, delays and over runs in construction, delays in or inability to obtain permits, changes in laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, changes in tax policies and incentive programs, the lack of qualified personnel or management, fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates, demand for the Company's services, and availability of capital and funding. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

Contact Information

Nick Blitterswyk

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (917) 720-5683

nick.blitterswyk@ugei.com

