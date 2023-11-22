

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales increased for the first time in nine months in October, and at a faster-than-expected pace, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



At constant prices, retail sales rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in October, reversing a 0.3 percent decline in September. The expected increase was 1.6 percent.



In October, sales of solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels grew the most by 16.7 percent annually, followed by motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts with a 12.3 percent surge.



On the other hand, sales of newspapers, books, and other items in specialised stores declined sharply by 11.1 percent, and those of furniture, radio, television, and household appliances plunged by 10.9 percent.



The monthly outcome in total retail sales was also an increase of 3.2 percent versus a 0.3 percent drop in September.



