Marechale Capital Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 22

22 November 2023

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

Marechale Capital plc (AIM: MAC), an established City of London based corporate finance house with a long-term track record and a strong reputation for advising and financing high growth consumer brands, leisure, clean energy, mineral extraction and technology companies, announces that Lord Howard Flight, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has stepped down from his role with the Company with immediate effect due to reasons of ill health.

Lord Flight has been an invaluable member of the Board since his appointment in September 2006, contributing his expertise, insights and commitment to the Company. The Board acknowledges and expresses its sincere gratitude for Lord Flight's contributions during his tenure and wishes him the very best in his journey towards recovery.

The Company will commence the search for a suitable replacement non-executive director with immediate effect and it will update the market in due course.

For further information please contact: