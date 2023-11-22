GTT Announces Executive Team Additions

New Leadership Expertise Focused on Innovation and Operational Excellence

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 22, 2023, a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, announced today two new members of its senior leadership team - with Fletcher Keister joining GTT as the company's first chief product and technology officer and Valerie Green joining GTT as the company's general counsel. GTT is also appointing George Kuzmanovski as the company's chief operating officer, a role he has held on an interim basis over the past 12 months. This follows the announcement of Ed Morche as GTT's new CEO last month.

"I'm pleased to welcome Fletcher, Valerie and George - very talented individuals - to the executive leadership team, and I am confident in their ability to contribute to GTT's mission of delivering outstanding customer experiences and innovative, market-leading solutions," said Mr. Morche. "Each of these highly accomplished leaders brings extensive global industry experience and tremendous understanding to the product, operations and governance functions that shape how we do business. With the appointment of Fletcher as GTT's first-ever chief product and technology officer, we further solidify our commitment to continuous improvement through innovation."

Mr. Keister will lead GTT's technology strategy and innovation across product, systems, information technology and security. He brings a wealth of global knowledge and years of industry experience to this role, including more than 20 years at companies such as MCI, Level 3, CenturyLink and Lumen. Prior to joining GTT, Mr. Keister held a variety of leadership roles in commercial operations, finance and business transformation.

Ms. Green will lead GTT's legal, regulatory and compliance matters, including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices across the organization. Prior to joining GTT, Ms. Green served as the executive vice president and chief legal officer at Ligado Networks. Previously, Ms. Green practiced law at several firms and served at the White House, where she advised the president, cabinet members and other senior U.S. government officials in her roles, which included assistant to the president, director of presidential personnel, deputy special counsel to the president and special assistant to the president.

Mr. Kuzmanovski will lead GTT's global provisioning, engineering, service delivery, field operations, access management and service assurance teams to achieve operational excellence with best-in-class, simple and efficient processes. Prior to taking on this role at GTT, Mr. Kuzmanovski served as the company's senior vice president for Global Service Delivery. He brings more than 25 years of telecom experience, with a diverse background leading organizations in roles covering strategy, operations, construction and IT.

