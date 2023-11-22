

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - German telecom firm 1&1 AG announced the launch of smartphone tariffs in its own mobile network on December 8.



The company said mobile services are now activated. It had launched Europe's first mobile network based on innovative Open RAN technology with '5G at home' a year ago.



In a statement, 1&1 said its 5G network can also be used with smartphones from December 8. Then the network is fully functional.



The 1&1 customers who do not have its own coverage, in places where the 5G network are currently under construction, will automatically have access to Telefonica Deutschland's 2G/4G/5G network. This is part of national roaming expanded to include 5G.



From summer 2024, 1&1 will use national roaming from Vodafone as planned and reduces step by step upfront services from Telefonica Deutschland.



1&1 is relying entirely on innovative Open RAN technology as it is building the most modern mobile network in Europe. 1&1 said Open RAN has standardised interfaces that allows the company to work flexibly with the most secure and best equipment suppliers on the market.



This is in contrast to conventional network architectures, which are often provided by a single manufacturer.



