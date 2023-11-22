CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Tera Unveils Revolutionary Electric Vehicle Chargers with Features that Redefine the EV Charging Experience

Innovative New W01 and P01 EV Chargers Offer Remarkable Convenience and Reliability

MONTEREY PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / Tera, a pioneering force in the field of sustainable electric vehicle (EV) technology, recently launched its latest W01 and P01 electric vehicle chargers. These chargers are set to transform the EV charging landscape with their cutting-edge technology and innovative features. With this launch, Tera solidifies its position as a premier provider of EV chargers, steering towards a more eco-friendly future.





The W01, a product of Tera's innovative vision, is designed to meet the long-standing demands of EV owners, offering both manual and app-based scheduling for charging. This charger caters to users who appreciate the traditional method of setting up a charging schedule directly on the device, as well as those who prefer the convenience of a mobile app. The W01 is not only ETL Certified but also features a 25 ft ultra-long UL Listed premium charging cable, ensuring both safety and quality. Emphasizing rapid and customizable charging capabilities, the W01 boasts a powerful 48A output, enabling charging rates of up to 46 mph, and offers an adjustable current range from 24A to 48A for flexibility. This device ensures a 9X faster charging experience, compatible with J1772 connectors, and allows users to tailor the current to their needs.





Tera's portable charger P01 is designed to cater to a diverse range of needs. It features an output of up to 32A, achieving charging rates of up to 25 mph. Compatible with Tesla and all SAE J1772 EVs, the P01 supports both Level 1 and Level 2 charging. Its smart LED screen display enhances user interaction, offering clear insights into the charging process. The P01 stands out with its three innovative reservation methods: a user-friendly touchscreen, a sophisticated smart app, and a seamless integration with your vehicle's onboard system for plug-and-play functionality.

"The W01 and P01 EV chargers were designed to meet a growing demand for greater efficiency, improved reliability, and easier access," said Tera CEO Joe Zhou. "We have achieved exactly that with our new product releases and are confident that electric vehicle drivers will experience a significantly improved charging experience as a result."

Learn more about the W01 charger at https://tera-innovation.com/products/j1772-level-2-charger-w01 and the P01 at https://tera-innovation.com/products/portable-ev-charger-p01. Or find more Tera products from Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Tera/page/F29D45AD-1A74-4733-978A-0531E108C1E8

About Tera:

Founded in California's cradle of innovation, Tera has become a byword for sustainable progress in the electric vehicle industry. With its pioneering technologies and environmentally conscious ethos, Tera stands not just as a brand, but as a standard-bearer for the electric revolution. For more information, visit https://tera-innovation.com.

###

Press Contact:

Blair Bao

718-883-0287

hello@baocommunications.com

SOURCE: Tera

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/808443/correction-from-source-tera-unveils-revolutionary-electric-vehicle-chargers-with-features-that-redefine-the-ev-charging-experience