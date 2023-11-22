Sparta Group: Sparta Confirms Appointment of New President and Acceleration of Key Projects Designed to Generate Customer Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Tony Peticca as its new President. The appointment comes one month after the passing of President John O'Bireck, as well as following a thorough review of operations across all divisions.

Company officials have indicated that Mr. O'Bireck was part of the review, which began several months ago, and that he played a role in helping select Mr. Peticca as his replacement. For the past 18 months Peticca has been a business consultant for Sparta so the transition to President is expected to be seamless.

Tony Peticca is an experienced business leader and technology product specialist. He has vast skill in technology development and marketing. He is the Co-Founder and CEO of Datapult Inc., and Partner and COO of Laser Bonding Tech. Throughout his career, Peticca has worked with some of the country's most recognizable brands. His experience in health technology is expected to serve Sparta well as the Company works on developing and distributing health technology backed by Web3.

"We welcome Tony to the Sparta family and believe he is a great choice to lead Sparta into a future of innovation and growth. His leadership background and his deep knowledge in the technology space make him an ideal manager to drive our company forward," said Peter Quattrociocchi, CEO of Sparta.

Key Projects…

The Company is on the verge of unveiling a whole host of new and improved TruckSuite products/services that are best-in-class and will create multiple revenue streams. The enhanced TruckSuite will include a comprehensive, yet easy to navigate App that allows truckers to quickly access the most robust array of trucking solutions in North America. Market research, including analysis by Sparta's U.S TruckSuite counterparts, indicates high demand for the one-of-a-kind solutions. Meanwhile, Sparta's Environment division is pleased to announce that its Oman electronic waste recycling operation (ERS International), has accepted its first large load of e-waste for processing. Oman has been stockpiling e-waste for years, which means ERS can expect a constant flow of materials for processing - and along with recycling of e-waste at its Toronto facility, constant carbon credit generation. One credit represents one tonne of carbon dioxide. In the spring of 2024, the price of one tonne in Canada will jump from $65.00 to $80.00. The Company is also working on the enhancement of its Autonomous Medicine project (Doc-in-a-Box) to make it even more intelligent, intuitive, and immersive. The goal with the Doc-in-a-Box technology is to transform healthcare delivery by giving clinicians a quicker way to diagnose illness, especially in remote areas.

"We have a lot of work to do in the coming months, but I'm ready to move forward. I think there is a real opportunity here to enhance operational effectiveness and accelerate long-term profitable growth," said Tony Peticca.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a company focused on advanced technology designed to improve the health of the planet, the health of businesses, and the health of humankind. Sparta owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. At the same time, the company also diverts waste from landfill, transforming it into something of value. While it began as an environmental technology company, Sparta expanded its technological expertise to address the growing demand for healthier workplaces and healthy employees. Its strong Technical Advisory Board reflects Sparta's dedication to advancing technologies that incorporate the latest in high-tech, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to solve some of the world's pressing problems, specifically climate change, viral outbreaks, and mounting waste. The company is structured into three divisions: Environment, Innovation, and Energy.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

Teresa Madaleno - Sparta Communications

Email: tmadaleno@spartacapital.com

Telephone: (416) 877-3915

This above may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this address, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Corporation believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date of publication of this information and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Furthermore, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

SOURCE: Sparta Group

