Limitless Earth Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 22
22 November 2023
LIMITLESS EARTH PLC
("Limitless" or the "Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
The Company announces that it has today sent a Notice of Annual General Meeting, together with a poxy voting card, to all shareholders.
The Annual General Meeting will be held on 13 December 2023 at 12.30 pm at 200 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HD.
For further information, please contact:
Limitless Earth plc
Guido Contesso
+44 7780 700 091
www.limitlessearthplc.com
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Nominated Adviser
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ludovico Lazzaretti
+44 20 7213 0880
www.cairnfin.com
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Broker
Charles Goodfellow / Lucy Williams
+44 20 7469 0930
www.peterhousecap.com