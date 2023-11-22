Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Setzen Sie jetzt auf die wohl spektakulärste Lithium-Story Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.11.2023 | 14:42
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Limitless Earth Plc - Notice of AGM

Limitless Earth Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 22

22 November 2023

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC

("Limitless" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that it has today sent a Notice of Annual General Meeting, together with a poxy voting card, to all shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 13 December 2023 at 12.30 pm at 200 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HD.

For further information, please contact:

Limitless Earth plc

Guido Contesso

+44 7780 700 091

www.limitlessearthplc.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ludovico Lazzaretti

+44 20 7213 0880

www.cairnfin.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Broker

Charles Goodfellow / Lucy Williams

+44 20 7469 0930

www.peterhousecap.com


Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.