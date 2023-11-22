Limitless Earth Plc - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 22

22 November 2023

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC

("Limitless" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that it has today sent a Notice of Annual General Meeting, together with a poxy voting card, to all shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 13 December 2023 at 12.30 pm at 200 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HD.

