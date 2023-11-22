Dassault Aviation, Major Patron of Maubuisson Forest near Paris

(Saint-Cloud, France, November 22, 2023) - Dassault Aviation is proud to be a Major Patron of Maubuisson forest (Val d'Oise, Paris Region), which today saw the launch of its 2023-2024 planting campaign.

The campaign was launched in the presence of Cyril Alavoine, Sub-Prefect of Argenteuil, Valérie Pécresse, President of the Ile-de-France Regional Council, Marie-Christine Cavecchi, President of the Departmental Council, and Bernard Tailly, President of the Plaine de Pierrelaye-Bessancourt joint development association (SMAPP).

With a million trees of 30 different species to be planted on an uncultivated plain, the Maubuisson project is unprecedented in the Paris region. This 3,310-acre forest will not only benefit the 100,000 inhabitants of the seven neighboring towns, but also the 12 million people who live in the Paris region. Historically present in Val d'Oise, in Argenteuil and now in Cergy, Dassault Aviation is particularly pleased to support this project.

"As the One Forest Summit 2023 reminded us, forests play a very valuable role in preserving biodiversity and regulating the climate by sequestering large volumes of CO 2 . Being a Major Patron of Maubuisson forest is in line with our policy to reduce our environmental footprint. We are taking a set of measures to reach Net Zero emissions by 2050, in keeping with our commitments. We are exploring several avenues to drastically reduce the CO 2 emissions of our Falcon business jets, including the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) that we regard as a very promising solution. We are also focusing our efforts on the circular economy, energy frugality at our plants, and reducing our industrial emissions", said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

Dassault Aviation's CSR policy is built on several pillars, including :

Use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF): SAF can avoid between 80% and 90% of total CO 2 emissions across the life cycle compared with fossil jet fuel. It helps to reduce other harmful emissions such as particulate matter and sulfur oxides. Falcon business aircraft are certified to be compatible with SAF containing up to 50% non-fossil compounds. The Falcon 10X will be "100% SAF" compatible as soon as it enters into service.

Aviation innovation, as a source of gains for our aircraft in terms of aerodynamics, weight and engine efficiency. Dassault Aviation coordinates and participates in numerous scientific and technological projects in the framework of French, European and international programs (France Relance recovery plan and France 2030 - SESAR - Clean Aviation, etc.).

Optimization of flight operations thanks to systems such as FalconEye, which allows aircraft to land in very poor weather conditions and avoids diversions, and FalconWays, which allows pilots to adjust their flight plan in real time.

Energy frugality and reducing industrial emissions, with new, more energy-efficient buildings, optimized energy use, installation of solar cells, more efficient production processes, transitioning to electric or hybrid vehicles, home-working, remote conferencing, logistics hubs, etc. NB: Dassault Aviation is included in the Financial Times' Climate Leaders 2023 ranking that recognizes the 500 European companies to have achieved the greatest reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Circular economy, through the optimization of raw material use, sourcing recycled materials, and waste reclamation.

Offsetting emissions by financing projects to stock CO 2 .

NB: as a corporate patronage project, the Maubuisson project is not included in our offsets.

