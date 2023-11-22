Nth Degree Names Russell Greenway President of ExMS Division

DULUTH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2023 / Nth Degree, a leading full-service global event marketing and labor management company, today announced the appointment of Russell Greenway to President of Nth Degree's ExMS division. Greenway is a company and industry veteran with more than 25 years' experience. Earlier in his career, Greenway was a partner at Zenith LaborNet and joined the company as part of the Nth Degree-Zenith merger in 2017. He was most recently Nth Degree's Chief Client Officer.





"Russell's been an exceptional member of the Nth Degree management team and an incredible partner and collaborator with our clients throughout the industry," said John Hense, CEO of Nth Degree. "His leadership propelled the division forward, driven by exceptional customer service within our core trade show labor business. Additionally, he brought us into important new sectors, most notably the retail industry. We are excited to see what he - and his team - do next."

Nth Degree's ExMS division offers a range of services including exhibit and event labor, installation supervision, trade show management, retail installation and others to its clients, spanning nearly every industry. The company operates throughout the U.S. and maintains international operations in Canada, Europe and Asia. Greenway will play a pivotal role in steering the division's strategic direction, fostering client relationships, and ensuring Nth Degree continues its long-standing history of service excellence.

"I'm excited to take on this new, expanded role and continue to build the talented team that will take the organization to the next level," said Greenway. "We're known throughout the industry as an organization with an unmatched ability to execute. We'll build on that foundation as we move forward."

Greenway will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the division's operations, including strategy, client relationships, service expansion, and team management. His appointment underscores Nth Degree's commitment to providing the highest level of expertise and service to clients worldwide.

About Nth Degree

At Nth Degree, we don't merely manage trade shows, exhibits, and events. We use them as a means to create loyal customers for our clients. Our job is to craft experiences that help build stronger brands - and we relish it.

From our headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, and more than 30 satellite offices across North America and several major European cities, we serve our clients at over 13,000 event and trade show projects annually. Additional information is available at nthdegree.com.

